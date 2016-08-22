TIB bans non-members from South Thompson beach

The Tk’emlups Indian Band is banning non-members from its beachfront property after what one councillor says is years of bad behaviour.
Coun. Jeanette Jules said the band recently put back up a sign declaring a beach stretching between the Red Bridge and the Silver Sage trailer park off limits after it was knocked down more than a year ago.
Similar signs have been used along the riverfront at various times for more than 20 years, Jules said.
“We’ve had numerous complaints from band members just on people being drunk down there. The RCMP have spoken to us about people being drunk down there,” she said.
Jules said the band also has to deal with litter and needles being left behind by visitors, as well as other unsavoury behaviour.
“There are no bathrooms down there and there are people defecating all over the place,” she said.
While Jules said there are likely some band members making trouble at the beach as well, she said most of the problems appear to stem from people coming in from outside the reserve.
An employee in the nearby Mount Paul Industrial Park told KTW the beach has been the site for rowdy partying and drinking for years, and it’s common to see the beach littered with empty beer cans and garbage.
“They’ve ruined it for everyone else,” he said.
Jules said because the Indian Act sets aside band lands for the sole use of members, it’s able to restrict access to the beach.
The move helps to protect the band from potential lawsuits, she said, since the TIB’s lone bylaw officer can’t effectively monitor the riverfront on her own.
“If somebody gets hurt, their family or whoever’s going to be saying, Kamloops Indian Band, you’re liable for this and this and this,” she said.
Jules said the band is working with the City of Kamloops on how to deal with its waterfront issues, and hopes to eventually establish some better-patrolled park space on the river. She expects the issue to come up at band council meetings this fall.
Should the TIB create a waterfront park, Jules said it would be open to all.
Good luck with that.
Good move.
Amazing is it not, that individuals can’t better respect the property of others. The same type of people have no concern for the environment, i. e. parkland where they dump garbage, because they don’t want to take it to the city landfill. These are the same people who destroy grasslands with off-road trucks, atvs and motorcycles all in the name of having fun. Very sad that this is happening to our neighbors, and the TIB are our neighbors, would you do it to your own neighbors?
Good…kick all the losers out.
I 100% support band council on why they’re doing this. Nice to see rational reasonable thought on the issue.
I really doubt that banning all non-band members from this beach is going to alleviate the issue like they think it will. Plenty of the folks I’ve seen in various places around town partaking in the unsavory activities mentioned (drinking, partying, smoking, doing drugs and public defecation and urination) are Native people.
Maybe instead of restricting access based on race (which is laughable in the first place, how are you going to enforce that with your ‘lone by-law officer’? Can band members bring guests? Can a band member bring their non-Native spouse to this beach? What if you’re mixed and pass as white?) you should be working together with members of the band and the RCMP to better patrol the area with a neighborhood watch-type setup so these kind of unsavory people don’t congregate there to begin with.
The point of this should not be to close the beach to any one group, but instead to make it safe for everyone. There are people within the band who are doing these things and will continue to, and what does it really matter what race the child that steps on the needle left on this beach is? Is it really better if it’s a little First Nations kid, so their parents won’t sue the band? A CHILD still got stuck with a dirty needle. That’s the point.
Access wasn’t restricted based on race, only by “membership”. There are non-Aboriginal members registered with the TIB as any non-aboriginal women who married a registered band member before 1984 gained band member status. Please read the article carefully. Not once was “race” used by councillor Jules or the author. It stated “non-member”. Obviously the race of the individual doesn’t matter. The key point here is that there are disrespectful people using the land without authorization and in a hazardous manner.
Technically, but let’s be real here. How many people do you know who are completely non-aboriginal (I’m talking traceable by lineage, not by DNA tests that say we’re all some small fraction of a percent) who are in the band?
No, race wasn’t used by Jules or the author of this article. Why? Because race is a touchy topic. It’s never mentioned, just sugarcoated so deeply that it’s like the filling in the middle of a tootsie pop.
But do stick to the topic, particularly my last point: No matter where you stand, the issue is not which groups can and can’t use the beach, it’s that there are going to be children on that beach regardless, and fixing the issue instead of restricting access ensures no injuries.
Somebody please correct me if I’m wrong, but it sounds like they are coming at it from a budgetory & insurance liability issue. Not saying your wrong, I agree with you. However, the blanket ban could be used as a cooling off period leading up to the solutions you suggested.
Funny
I too have seen this behaviour around town (ok well maybe not defecation) and NONE of it was being done by “Native people”
Maybe you are prejudiced against Aboriginals? Maybe you are frustrated that the power balance is shifting in our society as Aboriginal People assert their rights? It’s never easy when the folks who used to have all the power (based on their race!) now have to give up that power. But for those of us who have had to put up with the race based power of “white” people, this is a wonderful and refreshing change!
I don’t think anybody is going to be banned because of their “race” or their appearance. That is the historically the practice of the “white” people who have been here for 150 years. “White” people have excluded the Chinese, the Japanese, the Indians since they got to BC. Read your history book. It’s everywhere. It’s fact.
No I think the beach is going to be “off limits” to everyone, except friends and family or otherwise recognizable people. Hopefully, residents will respect the new law and abide by the wishes of the TIB. Of course, NOT respecting the “local laws” and “abiding by the wishes of Aboriginal stewards of the land” has very definitely been the history of “white” people since they got here. As well as disrespecting the Earth. Not all of you, mind you, but enough of you to close the beach down.
I have no prejudice towards aboriginal people. In fact, in recent years I have done more research on residential schools, the genocide of aboriginal people, and other such things that have been swept under the rug in our education system for favor of talking only about potlatches and teepees and art. Though I do find it quite amusing that you just assume I am white and do not have any heritage that includes an oppressed group just because I disagree with this.
I am not frustrated about any power balance whatsoever. What I am frustrated about is that I believe all people are equal and that no good comes from any ‘us vs them’ scenario. My family has owned a few acres’ stretch of beach in the past, if we had put up a “no band members” sign, despite it being private property just like this technically is, a mob would have been sent after us for being discriminatory. That would have been wrong and unfair.
I absolutely see where you’re coming from and I think any race having power over another is disgusting, but do you see where I’m coming from? I’d be willing to take a shift to patrol the beach if it helped keep people safe, and that goes for any public space in town.
If you oust the garbage from this beach (which I doubt will happen) they will just go somewhere else. We as a community–Kamloops, TIB, people of all colors and genders and backgrounds– need to work together to tell people that this is where we live and we will not allow them to endanger us, our pets or our children by leaving hazardous materials around.
This is being made into a group against group debate instead of the band doing the smarter thing and reaching out to the folks who use the beach and asking for help keeping it a safe place. What they’re asking for is entirely unenforceable without man power, which they have none of.
Equal rights what’s that??? There is bad in every race, skin color doesn’t determine that!!! Our world has become so selfish, ungrateful and unfair. I’m not racist I have friends of every race and color but, they all work and pay their way in society.
Tweltfthnight
Nowhere in my post do I make ANY assumption that you are “white”
In fact, I don’t believe ANYBODY is “white” or any other colour because there is no science that supports the concept of “race”
There is “racism” however, no question about that. And when you make a generalization based on ethnicity, that generally is perceived as racist behaviour.
I didn’t read the article after digesting the caption, “TIB bans non-members from South Thompson beach”, as no matter what stand the band takes in this regard whether it be safety or something else it should apply to members as well. The type of reaction to the people using the beach just plays into the decisive nature of what seems to be perpetrating everyone feelings about aboriginal issues.
Anyone that cannot respect the environment should be banned! There are always those who act like idiots wherever they go. Hopefully, this will fix the problem.