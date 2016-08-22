TIB bans non-members from South Thompson beach

The Tk’emlups Indian Band is banning non-members from its beachfront property after what one councillor says is years of bad behaviour.

Coun. Jeanette Jules said the band recently put back up a sign declaring a beach stretching between the Red Bridge and the Silver Sage trailer park off limits after it was knocked down more than a year ago.

Similar signs have been used along the riverfront at various times for more than 20 years, Jules said.

“We’ve had numerous complaints from band members just on people being drunk down there. The RCMP have spoken to us about people being drunk down there,” she said.

Jules said the band also has to deal with litter and needles being left behind by visitors, as well as other unsavoury behaviour.

“There are no bathrooms down there and there are people defecating all over the place,” she said.

While Jules said there are likely some band members making trouble at the beach as well, she said most of the problems appear to stem from people coming in from outside the reserve.

An employee in the nearby Mount Paul Industrial Park told KTW the beach has been the site for rowdy partying and drinking for years, and it’s common to see the beach littered with empty beer cans and garbage.

“They’ve ruined it for everyone else,” he said.

Jules said because the Indian Act sets aside band lands for the sole use of members, it’s able to restrict access to the beach.

The move helps to protect the band from potential lawsuits, she said, since the TIB’s lone bylaw officer can’t effectively monitor the riverfront on her own.

“If somebody gets hurt, their family or whoever’s going to be saying, Kamloops Indian Band, you’re liable for this and this and this,” she said.

Jules said the band is working with the City of Kamloops on how to deal with its waterfront issues, and hopes to eventually establish some better-patrolled park space on the river. She expects the issue to come up at band council meetings this fall.

Should the TIB create a waterfront park, Jules said it would be open to all.