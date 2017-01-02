Time to get tough on dealers

Editor:
There should be a multi-type approach to the alarming fentanyl crisis.
Let’s hit the dealers hard — extremely hard.
I cannot understand how dealers — murderers — get away with killing, because that is what it is.
It’s time to send a strong message to these criminals.
I am getting burned out with this issue.
Patrick Lamb
Kamloops
I agree get tough on the dealers, but guess what, there is large percentage of the population that won’t be happy with that as their supply will be affected, and it is not only the hardcore drug addicts either.
Of COURSE! Why haven’t the police thought of that? Hit the dealers hard! Brilliant!
Question though … what’s a dealer?
The vast majority of drugs are acquired by small-time operators/users. If you removed all of them tomorrow, all in one fell swoop, the trade in drugs wouldn’t even hiccup.
The “dealers” – whoever they are – aren’t the ones cutting the drugs. They aren’t the one trying to off their clientele.
The real source, the big guns, the ones who need to be stopped don’t even live in Canada. The federal government has started by talking to the government of China. It’s slow, it’s invisible to the general public, but it’s the start of the right way to solve this problem.
All of the armchair quarterbacks – including me – don’t have wisdom to offer the Justice system, the Police, or foreign affairs. Our job is to continue to let those people know we are unhappy with the status quo. It’s a helpless felling for everyone involved.
100% agree.
because increased penalties are sooo effective? maybe we should “bring back the death penalty” while we are at it? newsflash, the people selling the drugs, at least the ones getting caught, are addicts themselves fueling their own addictions. that pretty much is a death penalty in today’s drug market. if you sit down and do the research, you will conclude that it isn’t the drugs that are killing people. it is the prohibition of drugs, not the drugs themselves, that is causing the harm. very hard to comprehend, particularly for people who believe what they see on the nightly news.
By “dealers” you mean the people in white jackets with medical degrees who prescribe opioid-based pain relief? Because that is what caused this crisis.
But hey, Big Pharma paid for their all expense vacation to Jamaica, so can you really blame them? Oh and Big Pharma has made hundreds of millions of dollars in the production of these opioids, so can you really blame them? Oh and the police have busied themselves putting criminals in jail for peddling marijuana, so they’re to busy to disrupt the fatal business. So, yeah.
You don’t like the police putting guys in jail for selling mj? They do that because they are obligated to hold up the laws of Canada. If you don’t like what’s happening, get the politicians to change the law. In the meantime, don’t blame the cops.
Currently, we are reduced to using half measures because our own citizens / politicians, don’t seem to be alarmed that others are killing our people…and getting away with it. Until such time as we get back to the death penalty for producers / smugglers / traffickers, band-aids will be the only “ammo” used . Other countries take a much tougher approach and don’t have anywhere close to the issues we have. Why is that, he asked ? Contrary to those who want to legalize all drugs, that approach never solved anything….just sweep it under the rug and continue down that path. “But Mr. the SEAL,( you say), we need to he’p these people”. Yes, i fully agree but when a country figures the best way to do that is to let the flow continue unabated and then build safe injection sites and hand out naloxone, well, that’s not doing much to ‘cut the head off the snake’, is it ? Get tough or quit whining about your tax dollars being flushed…again.
I think lots of people are alarmed. I think lots of people are trying to do something about it. But it’s a tsunami that hit without too much warning, and playing catch-up is not easy or pretty. Of course it’s a cinch to know exactly what to do when you know nothing about the complex issues involved.
Lots of countries have death penalties for drugs – and it doesn’t work. Addicts are not logical. Traders in drugs in those places just charge more for them making the risks more lucrative, and corruption is rampant.
As for your comment on legalising drugs, that category of drug has never been considered for legalisation. Forget oranges, you are talking apples and pork chops. No one is considering legalising medications for sale that require a doctor’s prescription.
And, I am pretty sure that back in the 20’s when people were dying in gun battles and alcohol turf wars, when the justice system was spending tons of money trying to catch and prosecute rum-runners, and when people were going blind or dying from drinking alcohol made improperly, people like you said legalising alcohol was wrong, too.
Where there is a lot of money to be made, even if illegally, laws don’t stop people and stiff penalties don’t end the problem, it just stops that one person. Often, not even the right person. Sometimes the best solution is a compromise going with what is the least detrimental alternative.
In fact, the drug that is killing people IS a legal drug – when used as a medicine in a proper way. It’s the fact that nobody knows the amount or purity of the drug that they are taking on the street is what makes it so lethal.
People who advocate legalising drugs know that if legal, at least these drugs would come in the form of a known compound and strength. It would take the profit out of the hands of illicit dealers – at least for the moment, and at least for that drug. It would restore order to some degree, as it did when prohibition ended and other issues associated with legal alcohol arose.
And with prohibition gone, and profit gone from the purses of rum-runners (a quaint term for organized crime), they turned their attention to other illicit products that cause a high.
Bigger, stronger organized crime gangs are the ones in control. So legalizing drugs puts the biggest strongest organized crime gang in charge: The government. Sounds cynical, and yet, undeniably true.
Quote: “In fact, the drug that is killing people IS a legal drug – when used as a medicine in a proper way. It’s the fact that nobody knows the amount or purity of the drug that they are taking on the street is what makes it so lethal.”
I agree. Good point.
Provide drugs to addicts and there are no dealers.