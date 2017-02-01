Time set for prayer vigil at Kamloops-area mosque

Plans for a prayer vigil on Friday have been firmed up and altered from the original announcement earlier this week.

The vigil is being held to remember the six men who were shot and killed on Sunday, Jan. 29, while praying in a Quebec City mosque.

The local mosque is in Knutsford, just south of Kamloops, at 2805 Highway 5A South.

Faisal Siddiqui, president of the Kamloops Islamic Association, said the public can take part in the event on Friday, the day when the community’s Muslims gather at the mosque for prayer.

That runs until 1 p.m. and, at the end of that session, the gathering and any others who wish to attend can take part in a special prayer session for those who lost their lives in Quebec City.

The prayer vigil is expected to end by 1:30 p.m. and Siddiqui said people can drop by between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday to attend the vigil and pay their respects.

A guest book will be available for those who wish to sign their names; it will be sent to the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City on behalf of Kamloops.

Siddiqui said information with more details will be available through social media on the association’s website (ayeshamosque.com) and via Twitter (@AyeshaMosque) and Facebook (search for Ayesha Mosque).