Time to ask TNRD to pay fair share

Editor:

Kamloops Mayor Peter Milobar and Thompson-Nicola Regional District CEO Sukh Gill have both announced their support for a $20 tax increase annually, per average home in the TNRD, to support extra costs of the expansion at Royal Inland Hospital.

Yet for all the years Milobar has sat as mayor of the city of chair of the TNRD, not once has he submitted the proposal to Tk’emlups Indian Band that it pay its fair share of taxes toward hospitals and libraries. The burden rests with city and regional taxpayers subsidizing fairly well-to-do residents of Sun Rivers and the Mount Paul Industrial Park on band land.

Isn’t it time for them to ask if residents of Sun Rivers, businesses of the industrial park and the Tk’emlups Indian Band would consider paying their share of these costs, from which they benefit?

John Sternig

Heffley Creek

Editor’s note: John Sternig is a former TNRD director for Electoral Area P.