Timeraiser supports local organizations, emerging artists

IN THE PHOTO: This year, 18 artists will be featured at Timeraiser, an event allowing people to purchase local art with volunteer hours. Works range from acrylics to pen, photography and more. Rachael Jones’ Green Eyed Girl will be among those featured.

There’s a surprise planned at this year’s instalment of Timeraiser, a unique event that brings volunteers and local artists together. Organizer September Kuromi doesn’t want to talk about the surprise other than to say it epitomizes the reason for Timeraiser — people learn about the value of and find ways to be volunteering. They benefit not only by helping their community but by buying local art with those volunteer hours.

Kuromi buys art throughout the year, choosing pieces that might appeal to various demographics, and places them on display during the event, which is Friday at The Rex Hall, 417 Seymour St.

“One of the principles of the Timeraiser is that artists are not asked to donate their work, but rather we are supporting them in their emerging careers,” she said.

People bid on the works using promised volunteer hours rather than cash. The person who bids the most hours to be volunteered gets the art next year when they complete their promise.

Kuromi said there are times when people who win can’t do the number of hours, something they should tell her as soon as they know so the second-place bidder has a chance to compete their hours to win the work.

This year, 18 artists are featured representing a range from those who work in acrylics or pen to a photographer’s creation. They’re not all the kind of work she’d hang on her walls, Kuromi said; it’s important to find things that will appeal to various tastes, hence this year’s offering including a work featuring a large skull.

Non-profits will also be at Friday’s event promoting their work. Anyone bidding has to agree to put at least half of their volunteer time into one of the participating charities; the other portion can go to one they might also support that isn’t part of Timeraiser.

This year’s agencies include Project X, Interior Community Services, People in Motion, Family Tree Family Resource Centre, Oncore Central Services, Kamloops Arts Council, Literacy in Kamloops, Habitat for Humanity, Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks, Barnhartvale Horse and Hiker Association, Kamloops Festival of the Arts, Canadian Cancer Society, Rotaract, Special Olympics, Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association, Kamloops Kidney Foundation and Kamloops Food Bank.

The evening includes a cash bar, appetizers provided by Jill’s Cafe and Kelly Spencer providing the music. The event starts at 7 p.m., runs to 11 p.m. but the official part of the program is done by about 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the door for cash or online at kamloopstimeraiser.ca.