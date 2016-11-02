Titans, Blue Wave to send football seniors off in style under lights at Hillside Stadium

Titans, Blue Wave to send football seniors off in style under lights...

Playoffs are not in the future of either the South Kamloops Titans or Westsyde Blue Wave, which makes Friday’s clash at Hillside Stadium special to graduating players on both teams.

It’s the last game of their high-school careers, a B.C. Secondary Schools Football Association rivalry showdown that kicks off under the lights at 6 p.m.

The 1-2 Titans’ playoff hopes were dashed last week with a 31-28 overtime loss to the Clarence Fulton Maroons in Vernon.

Gabe Graham-Boyde had two touchdown receptions and an interception in the defeat.

Fulton (3-1) is expected to advance to the post-season as the No. 2 seed in the Okanagan AA Varsity Conference, while the Vernon Panthers (3-0) can seal the No. 1 seed with a victory over the Valleyview Vikings (1-2) on Friday at Okanagan College.

South Kam is asking its fans to wear black at Hillside on Friday. Donations to the Kamloops Food Bank will be accepted.