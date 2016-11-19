Titans fall in championship game of Okanagan playdown

Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Sonics haven’t seen the last of the South Kamloops Titans.

Despite settling for silver at the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls’ AAA Volleyball Championship on the weekend, the Titans will have one more opportunity to book a berth in the 2016 provincial volleyball championship: a wild-card tournament.

Win that and they may just get another shot at the Sonics.

“We’re ready, that’s our next thing,” Kathy DuMont, the head coach of the Titans, said of the wild-card playoffs, which will take place next Saturday in Richmond.

South Kamloops could have avoided the wild-card playdown with just one more win in the zone championship in Kamloops on the weekend.

Saturday night at NorKam secondary, the Sonics won the championship game in straight sets, 3-0, defeating the host Titans to secure the Okanagan’s berth at the 2016 AAA B.C. Girls’ High School Volleyball Provincial Championships.

But by virtue of its second-place finish, South Kamloops qualified for wild-card play. The tournament will include the runners-up of all the zone championships, with the victor taking the final spot in the B.C. championship to be held in Kelowna from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

The Okanagan-Mission Huskies, whom the Titans defeated in a semifinal this weekend to qualify for the Okanagan Valley final, are the hosts of the provincial championship. The possibility remains that three teams — the Sonics, the Huskies and the Titans — from the Okanagan could play in the Kelowna-based championship.

“The Okanagan is really strong. We have a really good chance,” DuMont said, the Sonics celebrating their title in the background.

“I’ve taken teams to wild-card playoffs before and we’ve won, so that’s my expectation.”

The Sonics made quick work of the Titans in Saturday’s championship final, a stark difference from a Friday match in which South Kamloops won its first of two round-robin contests, in third place entering the playoffs.

The Titans also defeated the Vernon Panthers on Friday, but lost to the Huskies.

Seaton limited its mistakes in the championship game against South Kam and often left the host club searching for answers. The same Sonics’ play seemed to work time after time against the Titans and DuMont said her club didn’t execute its own gameplan.

South Kam had a strong start to the first set of the match, but a 10-point run by Seaton quickly put that to bed. The Vernon-friendly crowd became louder as the Kamloops fans grew silent. At times, the Titans didn’t feel like the home squad and not just because of the Saints’ Fleur de Lis adorning the floor of the NorKam gymnasium.

“It was pretty rough. It was an emotional roller-coaster,” said senior outside hitter Katie House, whose powerful serve gave Seaton fits throughout the final.

“I think we were really looking forward to winning, but then it just got the best of us. We couldn’t pull through.”

The Titans very nearly didn’t make it to the final. Down against the Huskies, South Kam rallied from a 2-1 deficit to tie the match and take the fifth and deciding set 15-9.

In that game, too, the Titans struggled with consistency. At times, the blocks of senior Simone Collier and Grade 10 middle Olivia Morgan-Cherchas made offence impossible for the Huskies. Then, in other stretches, the Titans were their own worst enemies.

DuMont warned her team they needed to be better against the Sonics — they weren’t.

“I think whoever was going to win this match had to step it up — that’s what we talked about,” she said.

“Most definitely Seaton stepped up their game.”

But the head coach had a smile on her face when asked about the wild-card opportunity. Maybe she was thinking of getting another crack at Seaton.

“We’re in it,” she said.

“We want to win it.”