Titans host AAA championship

The South Kamloops Titans will play host to the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls’ AAA Volleyball Championship this weekend, with matches taking place at Thompson Rivers University and NorKam secondary.
The Titans will be the lone Kamloops program in the championship, which begins on Nov. 18 and wraps up on Nov. 19.
The championship game will be played at 4 p.m. at NorKam.
|Friday at TRU old gym
|Best of 3 matches
|2:00
|South Kam vs OKM
|Seaton vs Vernon
|3:10
|South Kam vs Seaton
|OKM vs Vernon
|4:20
|AGM
|5:05
|South Kam vs Vernon
|Seaton vs OKM
|Saturday at Norkam
|Best of 5 matches
|10:00
|1st place vs 4th place
|11:30
|2nd place vs 3rd place
|2:00
|Loser of Match 1 vs Loser of Match 2 * this match may not need to be played if OKM is not in the final.
|4:00
|Winner of Match 1 vs Winner of Match 2