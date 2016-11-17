Titans host AAA championship

The South Kamloops Titans will play host to the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls’ AAA Volleyball Championship this weekend, with matches taking place at Thompson Rivers University and NorKam secondary.

The Titans will be the lone Kamloops program in the championship, which begins on Nov. 18 and wraps up on Nov. 19.

The championship game will be played at 4 p.m. at NorKam.