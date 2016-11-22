Titans top SD73 at B.C. high school provincials

The South Kamloops Titans were the top team representing School District 73 at the B.C. High School Provincial Swimming Championships on the weekend, finishing 14th overall and 10th in the women’s category at the Canada Games Aquatic Centre.

SD73 was represented by 30 swimmers and seven schools at the event, which included 811 total students and 111 teams.

Kamloops schools finished the meet with seven medals — two golds, two silvers and three bronzes.

Eloise Ladyman was in on both of the district’s gold medals, first winning gold in the 200-metre medley relay — along with South Kam teammates Eden Saari, Sarah Koopmans and Elise Laupland — and following that performance up with a gold medal in the 100m backstroke. She also won a bronze medal in the 100m butterfly.

South Kam’s medley relay team set a new provincial-record time with their winning race.

Westsyde secondary grabbed two silver medals — Cecilia Finch in the 100m freestyle and Ethan Jensen in the 100 butterfly — while Sa-Hali’s Ryley McRae won bronze in the 100m butterfly.

St. Ann’s mixed 200m freestyle relay team — including Jackson Litke, Emily Dagasso, Miai Vitoratos and Michael Dagasso — also won bronze.

SD73 had five other programs in the top 100. Westsyde finished 42nd, St. Ann’s 43rd, Sa-Hali 59th, South Central Interior Distance Education Program 87th and Brocklehurst middle school 92nd.

Valleyview secondary rounded out the district at 111th.