Titans, Whundas snag Fulton Cup crowns (with slideshow)

The Fulton Cup has never been a cakewalk for the Westsyde Whundas.

But that hasn’t stopped the club from going on quite the run at the annual city championship.

The Whundas won their fourth-consecutive title in senior boys’ action at the Tournament Capital Centre on Friday night, defeating the Valleyview Vikes 46-39.

“It’s definitely always a challenge for us,” said Whundas’ head coach Ryan Porter.

“I know we had a four-peat, so some might ask, ‘Is it too easy?’ Not at all. At the end of the day, it’s a showcase of the city at mid-season and it’s always a great tournament.

“We’ve never walked away with any of our championships. They’ve all been very close games.”

The Whundas got off to a strong start at the tournament last week, winning both of their round-robin games on Wednesday — 69-42 against the Sa-Hali Sabres and 53-34 versus the Barriere Cougars — to head straight to Friday’s championship game.

It was there that Westsyde squared off against the Vikes in a rematch of last year’s final, becoming the first team in the Fulton Cup’s 19-year history to capture four consecutive senior boys’ titles.

“Whenever you’re facing a good team in Valleyview — who we always have great battles against — we knew we had to be up to the test,” Porter said.

“For us, it’s all about our defence. We know if we come to play defensively, that even when we can’t score — kind of like we couldn’t score against them [Friday night] — as long as we defend, we’re going to be in every game.”

Meanwhile, in senior girls’ action at the tournament, it was the Whundas who were on the wrong end of a lopsided result on Friday night, as the South Kamloops Titans walloped the Westsyde club 72-29 in the gold-medal game.

The Titans, who have dominated at the Fulton Cup for more than a decade, saw the crown cross the river last season as the NorKam Saints won their first championship since 2006.

But it returned to the south shore last week.

“Westsyde gave us a good effort and I thought they played well in the first half of the championship game,” Titans’ head coach Ken Olynyk said.

“We kind of got rolling a little bit in the second half.”

The Titans were led by tournament MVP Ally Lincoln, who Olynyk said “rebounded like crazy” and made some key baskets down the stretch.

South Kamloops started two Grade 10 students — Maddy Gobeil and Olivia Morgan-Cherchas — and had a strong group of returning players who were looking to avenge their loss at last year’s city championship.

It all bodes well for the rest of the season, which gets underway again on Jan. 4.

“I think we have a really good balance and we’ve got some very good players. It makes it easy, to be honest,” Olynyk said.

“Individuals have started to play better. It’s unfortunate because now we have this long break. It makes it a little more difficult to kind of keep the momentum going. But, overall, I’m pretty happy with how the kids played.”

The senior girls’ bronze-medal game went to overtime, with the Sabres defeating the NorKam Saints 59-57 in the extra frame. In the senior boys’ bronze-medal game, the Saints defeated the Sabres 58-43.

On the junior courts

In junior boys’ action, the Titans defeated the Whundas 44-36 to capture gold, while the Vikes won bronze with a 54-24 win over the Saints.

The junior girls’ gold medal also went to the Titans, who defeated the Vikes 62-21 in the championship game. Bronze went to the Saints, who defeated the Sabres 37-30.

For complete results and a list of tournament award winners, go online to kamloopsthisweek.com.