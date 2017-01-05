Tk’emlups chief eyeing transit within two years

Tk’emlups Indian Band Chief Fred Seymour hopes to see BC Transit buses on the reserve within the next two years, but he said it all depends on money.
The band looked at adding transit several years ago, but the service was deemed not cost-effective at the time, with then-chief Shane Gottfriedson skeptical the necessary ridership numbers would materialize.
Seymour, who raised the transit issue during a community-to-community forum with Kamloops city council last month, said conversations with BC Transit about a bus loop that would serve Sun Rivers and other reserve properties are ongoing.
Seymour said the loop could also serve businesses in the Mount Paul Industrial Park.
“We’ll see how feasible it is, the revenue and the costs, if we’re ready for it,” he said.
Seymour estimates it will cost $250,000 for bus service, which the band wants to fund with new revenue.
He wouldn’t comment on what options the band is considering to raise the cash.
“We’re going into strategic planning by the end of February and that’s an issue council is going to discuss,” he said.
The Kamloops area Indian Bands have a revenue sharing agreement with the province for $30 million from the 12 years of operation at the New Afton Mine and can expect a similar income from the Ajax Mine that will run for 23 years.
