TNRD assumes control of solid waste in Cache Creek

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has taken over solid waste disposal in Cache Creek, in preparation for the closure of the Cache Creek landfill at the end of 2016.

The TNRD is operating the existing residential drop-off location in the town, ensuring residents will continue to have a facility for solid waste disposal.

The landfill ceased receiving solid waste from Metro Vancouver in July. Local garbage from Cache Creek and Ashcroft, as well as western TNRD transfer stations, will continue to be accepted by the landfill until the end of the year.

Residents can drop off most types of solid waste and recyclables at the residential drop-off site, with winter hours spanning Wednesdays to Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As of Jan. 1, disposal fees will be charged. Because there will be no scale at the site, fees will be charged by volume — $1 per bag or $10 per truckload.

More information about the transition will be provided in coming months. Users can also go online to tnrd.ca.