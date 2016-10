The Thompson Okanagan Football Club will be back in the Tournament Capital this weekend, at home to Coquitlam Metro Ford on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

All matches will be played on McArthur Island. Boys’ action will be played on Oct. 15, with the first match getting underway at 1 p.m. Girls’ action kicks off at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16.

TOFC currently includes 31 players from Kamloops.