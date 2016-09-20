TOFC round-up, Sept. 20

The Thompson Okanagan Football Club was in Rutland to take on Fraser Valley Premier in a handful of soccer matches on the weekend.

Alesandro Comita had a goal and an assist as the 2004 boys defeated FVP 2-1.

In under-13 boys’ action, TOFC defeated FVP 2-1. The club also won in U15 boys’ and U18 boys’ action — 2-1 and 3-0, respectively — and played to a 1-1 draw in a U14 boys’ contest.

In girls’ action, Sophia Seibel scored twice as TOFC’s U14 girls defeated FVP 3-0.

In other girls’ action, TOFC’s U13 club won 1-0 and its 2004 girls lost 4-0. Both the U15 and U16 girls played to draws, 0-0 and 2-2, respectively.