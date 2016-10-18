Tourism Kamloops aims to get them off the highway

Beverley DeSantis has vacationed in the Shuswap for years and readily admits that, when she would have to come to Kamloops, “I rarely got off the highway.”

There would be the quick jaunt onto a frontage road to hit a grocery store or other outlet, she said, and then it was back to the lake and all it held for her.

It wasn’t until DeSantis started her job as CEO of Tourism Kamloops earlier this year that she started to see the many reasons she now points to as why Kamloops is a destination location.

People just don’t know that yet, she said, citing studies done as Tourism Kamloops prepared a new strategic plan.

In surveying attitudes toward Kamloops, Tourism Kamloops spoke not only to local residents, but to those from other provinces.

“Most said it’s just a stop on the highway,” DeSantis said. “We need to change that story.”

DeSantis and her team hope to change that, starting with the new plan, one built around five platforms: innovation, sustainability, community and stakeholder, experience and brand.

Each addresses specific targets Tourism Kamloops will be moving forward with in coming years.

Innovation, for example, includes using technology to collect and analyze meaningful data that can drive change. It also means generating and sharing industry data and developing training that can support the Tourism Kamloops team and city stakeholders.

For brand, it includes measuring, evaluation and responding to brand loyalty and awareness and targeting strategies that promote the city’s brand to specific markets.

The plan will go into effect next Canada Day. It should be posted on the Tourism Kamloops website (tourismkamloops.com) next week.

Among the elements of the city that need to be promoted are the simple beauty of the landscape, the arts and culture community, the Tournament Capital of Canada brand, downtown and Riverside Park.

DeSantis discovered these ingredients — on which she will be shining a larger spotlight — when she started with Tourism Kamloops on April 4. She said she arrived at 8:30 a.m. and, 30 minutes later while looking for a house, became amazed at all she was learning about the city through which runs the highway she rarely previously left.

“It’s amazing here,” DeSantis said.

Prior to succeeding Lee Morris as Tourism Kamloops CEO, DeSantis was Business Link Alberta’s director of Calgary and Southern Alberta. Business Link is a non-profit organization that helps Alberta entrepreneurs start their own businesses.