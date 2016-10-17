Tourism Kamloops looks to redefine branding

After 11 years, playtime is over.

Tourism Kamloops is already at work on a rebranding effort to update and replace the “playtime, redefined” tagline it has used for more than a decade to entice visitors to the city.

The rebranding effort is one of the top priorities in the organization’s new strategic plan, adopted by its board of directors earlier this month.

Monica Dickinson, director of industry relations and communications, said staff looked at whether the long-held tagline still set Kamloops apart from competing destinations and felt it was time for a fresh look.

“We’re really trying to identify the attributes of Kamloops,” she said.

Tourism Kamloops is also turning an eye to the city’s attractions and offerings, looking to promote those that aren’t replicated in other cities — and to involve other organizations that can improve or expand those attractions.

“We know that a lot of destinations have hiking or they have museums, but when you say Kamloops to someone, what actually pops into their mind?” Dickinson said.

“For example, some of the stuff we’ve already begun to work on is mountain bike program development with the riders’ associations and the City of Kamloops.”

Dickinson said the mountain biking partnership will see the groups come together to look at new trail development options, improve signage, and make sure the existing trails are mapped and promoted to tourists.

The organization used a similar approach this past summer, teaming up with the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and Rocky Mountaineer for an Alive After Five promotion, which saw some downtown businesses expand their hours at the end of summer.

Other plans include developing more free wireless internet hotspots in the city and improving shoulder-season experiences in the city and region.

In September, Kamloops hotel owners voted in favour of increasing the accommodation tax to three per cent from two per cent, a change approved by Kamloops city council earlier this month.

Dickinson said the additional funds will be directed at spring, fall and winter tourism campaigns to bring in visitors outside of the city’s peak July and August season.