Towers planned for McGill

The skyline on McGill Road could be filling up with more buildings. Tri City Contracting has submitted a rezoning application to the City of Kamloops which, if successful, would allow the company to build three towers at 1021 McGill Rd., said planning and development manager Rod Martin. The first tower would rise six storeys, while the later towers could range from nine to 14 storeys.

The development, located across the road from the Tournament Capital Centre, would include a combined 208 units of housing and 27,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space. Parking would mainly be underground, with surface parking for retail space.

Martin said staff is in the early stages of reviewing the application, which would require the property to be rezoned from industrial park to a comprehensive-development zone.

“That’s basically the west extent of our McGill corridor development where we will potentially consider that sort of development,” he said. “Right now, it’s surrounded by industrial uses, other than [Thompson Rivers University].”

Council will most likely see a recommendation on the project in the first quarter of 2017. Martin said the later towers, if approved, could be the tallest buildings in the area not part of the university.

While Landmark Centre, the Culos Development Group project a few blocks away at McGill Road and Summit Drive, was initially proposed with an even taller tower, the company ultimately went with six-storey buildings.