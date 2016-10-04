Tracking the 2141 Spirit of Kamloops

Ben Chapman enjoys watching the model train go around the track in the Kamloops Heritage Rail museum. Allen Douglas/KTW

The 2141 Spirit of Kamloops steam train is a common sight for locals and visitors alike, but the maintenance and repair shop next to Pioneer Park is a lesser known part of the heritage rail’s operations. The open house on Sunday gave visitors a chance to examine the inner workings of the society. The annual Ghost Train and new Trick or Treat Train will hit the rails later this month. Go online to kamrail.com for more information.
Allen Douglas photos/KTW

Kamloops Heritage Rail open house of Oct. 2, 2016
1 of 16
Bottles-on-display-in-the-Cafe-Car
Bud-Forbes-has-been-with-the-KHR-society-since-its-founding-in-1994-serving-as-a-Past-President-on-the-Board-and-as-a-volunteer-over-the-years
Chen-Xze-Mengfer-Cao-from-Shanghai-are-in-their-final-year-studying-Marketing-at-TRU-and-learning-about-local-history-with-KHR
Desirae-Smith-Jeremy-Baldwin-take-Ashton-2-for-a-look-inside-the-train-cars
2141-Sprit-of-Kamloops-wheels.
2141-Spirit-of-Kamloops-nose
Finley-Belbin-3-loves-everything-about-trains-even-carries-a-toy-one-around
nside-the-locomotive-of-2141-the-view-from-the-engineers-seat
KHR-Maintenance-and-repair-shop
Locomotive
Looking-at-the-KHRs-yard-through-the-spokes-of-a-horse-drawn-carriage-wheel
Nixxon-Lund-4-pretends-to-drive-the-replica-of-the-4131
Norah-Nowicki-9-checking-out-the-model-buildings-and-the-train-mural
Shirley-Ben-Beadle-climb-into-the-locomotive-where-Lachlan-Gonzalez-watches
The-Museum-car-filled-with-train-memorabilia
Train-lanterns-in-the-Museum-car

 

