Tracking the 2141 Spirit of Kamloops

The 2141 Spirit of Kamloops steam train is a common sight for locals and visitors alike, but the maintenance and repair shop next to Pioneer Park is a lesser known part of the heritage rail’s operations. The open house on Sunday gave visitors a chance to examine the inner workings of the society. The annual Ghost Train and new Trick or Treat Train will hit the rails later this month. Go online to kamrail.com for more information.

Allen Douglas photos/KTW

Kamloops Heritage Rail open house of Oct. 2, 2016 1 of 16