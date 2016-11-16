Tracking the toppled trees

Another batch of trees have come down in Kamloops.

A CP Rail spokeswoman said the company removed a number of trees and brush from an area near 280 Victoria St. W. to prevent trespassing onto the tracks and rail yard.

“They were providing cover for trespassing and other illegal activity, so we cleared the trees to remove the dangers because, unfortunately, there is a high amount of trespassing and other dangerous activity in that area,” she said.

The cutting began in mid-October, the spokeswoman said, and is now complete.

CP could not say how many trees it removed during the clearing.