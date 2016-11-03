Trade deal expected to help B.C. beef

B.C. beef is expected to be a major benefactor of the trade deal with Europe signed at the 11th hour.

Canada and the European Union signed the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) after objections by a region of Belgium were largely satisfied.

B.C. Liberal government’s Minister of International Trade, Teresa Wat, called it “Canada’s most-historic trade initiative” next to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Kevin Boon, general manager of B.C. Cattlemen’s Association, said the opening of Europe’s borders to Canadian beef “is huge.”

The trade in Canadian beef to European markets today is estimated at $6 to $10 million a year.

“We expect that to go to $600 million,” Boon said.

Once the deal is implemented, Boon said it will take time for Interior producers to prepare for the new market opportunity.

“The real benefit is we’re the first to have a deal with the EU. We’re ahead of the U.S. and will be able to get markets established.”

EU standards for beef including not using growth hormones and limiting use of antibiotics. Boon said those are commonplace in B.C., making it easy for ranchers to comply with the standards that will be overseen by Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The province expects beneficiaries to include forestry, mining, agriculture and seafood.