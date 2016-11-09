Trade talk after Trump triumph

Kamloops business leaders are left pondering an uncertain economic future following Donald Trump’s election Tuesday as president of the United States.

Chief among concerns are questions around softwood lumber, which remains the region’s largest export to the U.S.

Michael Henry, dean of Thompson Rivers University’s School of Business and Economics, said softwood lumber, pipelines and the future of open markets are all in doubt following the election of Trump, as well as the ascension of Republicans in the Senate and House of Representatives.

But Henry said the president-elect will run up against economic constraints and decades of globalization as he seeks to protect U.S. jobs.

“Campaigns always have their rhetoric, but when you bump up against the realities of economics, we live in a globalized world. Period,” Henry said.

Les Consenheim, senior wealth advisor with Scotia Wealth Management in Kamloops, acknowledged a number of his clients asked him to protect their assets by selling stock to raise cash before election day.

In the short-term, at least, the preparation was made for a stock market crash that never happened.

Consenheim said he wasn’t fielding calls from anxious investors on the morning after Trump’s victory.

He credited the slight uptick in markets for the day, after being down heavily in overnight trading, to a gracious victory speech by Trump — one he wondered if the president-elect wrote himself.

“The approach was very soft,” Consenheim said. “He said the right things.”

Venture Kamloops executive director Jim Anderson said potential tariffs on softwood lumber “already weighed heavy on the horizon,” noting the election of Trump and his anti-free trade rhetoric makes that horizon even more unsettled.

“What does he think about softwood lumber?” Anderson said. “That’s the No. 1 question.”

Kamloops Chamber of Commerce president Ryan Scorgie said uncertainty always arises when new governments are elected, but added the Republican sweep with the erratic reality TV star at the helm makes it far more uncertain.

“We could see big changes in foreign policy and trade,” Scorgie said.

Another major export from the Interior to the United States is B.C. beef.

Kevin Boon, executive director of B.C. Cattlemen’s Association, called any talk about opening the North American Free Trade Agreement “worrisome.”

Nearly 50 per cent of Canadian beef that leaves the country goes to the U.S.

But Boon said unilateral action by the Trump government could bring penalties under World Trade Organization rules.

TRU’s Henry said, despite the Republican sweep, the United States will be constrained in trade action by its massive debt — much of which is owed to Chinese interests.

While he doubts globalization will be turned around or even slowed much, Henry said one of the lessons of the evening is governments have ignored their own people harmed by open markets through loss of industrial jobs to developing countries.

“Maybe there’s a lesson for us in Canada as we enter into major trade agreements,” Henry said.