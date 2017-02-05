Tranquille on the Lake no longer listed, but ‘serious discussions’ ongoing

Partners in the Tranquille on the Lake resort are in negotiations on the future of the 190-hectare property.

Tim McLeod, development manager for Tranquille Ltd. Partnership, predicted it will take several months before the principals can announce any changes for 2017.

“It takes time, but when you’ve got serious discussions, it always does,” he said.

The 190-hectare historic property west of Kamloops Airport was put up for sale in January 2016 for $15.9 million. It was listed by Colliers International as the partners sought to bring in capital or sell their ownership.

“It’s not listed at all,” McLeod said. “All I can say is we’re in interesting discussions.”

McLeod said discussions are expected to take several months.

Tranquille’s partners toiled for a decade to get environmental and zoning approvals and sought new capital for the proposed housing project.

The company has obtained environmental clearances and approvals in principle from the City of Kamloops and the provincial Agricultural Land Commission for a mixed-use farm and housing development with as many as 2,000 housing units.

In recent years, its partners have focused on outdoor activities, including a farmers’ market, theatre, vegetable production and corn maze to continue the focus on integrating farming and housing in a development.