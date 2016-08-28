Transit routes tweaked in time for school year

Five Kamloops bus routes are getting some fine-tuning in time for fall.
BC Transit will add trips to the city’s Pacific Way, North Shore TRU Express, Yellowhead and Batchelor Heights routes, and add an additional stop to the Aberdeen via Bestwick Route in front of Royal Inland Hospital.
In a release, BC Transit said the changes were made based on rider feedback.
HandyDART service will also increase by 2,000 per year, with the additional time used to fill demand on weekend mornings and weekdays during the early afternoon.
The hours increase is the first part of a three-year deal which will see another 6,000 hours of conventional bus service and 3,250 hours of HandyDART service roll out by 2018.
The route improvements, which go into effect September 4, are:
- Route 4 – Pacific Way: An early morning trip will get riders to Thompson Rivers University by 6:47 a.m.;
- Route 7 – Aberdeen via Bestwick: A new bus stop on Columbia Street servicing Royal Inland Hospital, and a minor downtown route change;
- Route 10 – North Shore TRU Express: A mid-afternoon trip from TRU to the North Shore Exchange will run at 2:57 p.m.;
- Route 13 – Yellowhead: The first trip of the day will leave earlier at 6:57 a.m. from Heffley Creek to better connect with the North Shore TRU Express at the North Shore Exchange;
- Route 14 – Batchelor Heights: An evening trip will be added at 8:22 p.m. from the North Shore Exchange.
- For the full updated fall schedule, visit bctransit.com/kamloops.