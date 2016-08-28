Transit routes tweaked in time for school year

Five Kamloops bus routes are getting some fine-tuning in time for fall.

BC Transit will add trips to the city’s Pacific Way, North Shore TRU Express, Yellowhead and Batchelor Heights routes, and add an additional stop to the Aberdeen via Bestwick Route in front of Royal Inland Hospital.

In a release, BC Transit said the changes were made based on rider feedback.

HandyDART service will also increase by 2,000 per year, with the additional time used to fill demand on weekend mornings and weekdays during the early afternoon.

The hours increase is the first part of a three-year deal which will see another 6,000 hours of conventional bus service and 3,250 hours of HandyDART service roll out by 2018.

The route improvements, which go into effect September 4, are: