Transportation minister vows to solve road-line problem

Editor:

I recognize that fading highway line paint is a safety concern, and one my ministry takes very seriously.

Ministry staff and engineers have been working hard on a solution to this challenge and it is one we are determined to solve.

Last year, we announced that we were conducting a pilot project to test a variety of paint formulations in different geographical areas of the province to see which ones worked the best. Following that test, we tested the more successful products on longer sections of road in different areas of the province.

The paint needs to be assessed for performance over time under the impact of weather, traffic and maintenance activities.

Work on the pilot project continues and I can say with certainty we making progress and we look forward to sharing the findings in the near future.

Finding a durable paint that can stand up to B.C.’s tough winters, while meeting strict federal environmental guidelines, has been a challenge, but it is one we’re determined to solve.

Todd Stone

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure