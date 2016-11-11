Travel: Explore the cultural heart of Spain

IN THE PHOTO: Gaudi’s Rooftop sculptures are among the many historic and culturally significant sites to visit in Barcelona. Toshi photos

Lying on the Mediterranean Sea near the north end of the Costa Brava, Barcelona is more than Spain’s second largest city of Spain, its largest port and its chief commercial and industrial centre. It is also Spain’s most user-friendly city, where walking is the only way to experience the birthplace of Antonio Gaudi, Pablo Picasso and Joan Miro — three of many Barcelonans who have defined the world of Spanish romanticism and cultural flamboyance.

The Carthaginians founded the city and it flourished under the Romans and Visigoths before falling to the Moors and Charlemagne. Evidence of the past is everywhere — in its structures, overhead and under foot.

Today’s Barcelona is exactly what it always has been, the Spanish centre of anarchism and other radical political and intellectual movements and it’s that past that gives the city ongoing vitality with a population determined to prove its differences. Easily immerse yourself in Barcelona’s charm and delights found in great cathedrals, ancient buildings, cosmopolitan attitudes, unique architecture, trendy nightspots, music and art. Yet for many visitors, Barcelona’s identity can be summed up in a single word: Gaudi.

When they leave, the most vivid memory many take with them is work left behind by 19th- and early 20th-century architect, Antoni Gaudi, whose imprint on this city is enormous even though he left relatively few examples of his style. His impact on building flair was so powerful and his work so unique and overwhelming there is even an English language fashion insult named after him. Overdress with flamboyant style and bright colours and someone might say, “Don’t you think that’s too Gaudi?”

Gaudi was as much an artist as he was a builder of structure. You simply cannot mistake his work for someone else’s and that is probably why his personal style did not travel well in his day. Although Gaudi’s style of few straight lines and barely any right angles is today’s architectural fashion. It is easy to visit his major works with their wavy building fronts, rooftop sculptures that hide pipes and elabourate tile work since several are within easy walking distance of the Placa de Catalunya, the city center. The crown jewel of his talents is at the nearby Sagrada Familia, the massive cathedral still under construction, long after Gaudi’s death in 1926.

Park Guell, in the northern part of the city and easily accessible by tram, is both a cultural and entertaining experience with building shapes that deliver fun and delight to both children and adults. Visit Gaudi’s old home and museum at the edge of the park. However, the city is too energetic and historically complex to be identified by only one person’s work. It is the most cosmopolitan, modern and avant-garde city in Spain and a place where English is spoken almost as a second language.

The Placa de Catalunya is the city’s heart, its primary gathering place. Las Ramblas — extending 1.2 kilometres from the plaza to the Mediterranean — is comparable to Paris’ Left Bank and it is where Barcelonans pass time at bookstalls, buy flowers, converse with artists, have their portraits painted in chalk, sit in cafes and watch the world walk by. Lined with shops, cafes, flower stalls, street performers and a wonderful food market called Boqueria, it is one of the city’s most popular places.

On your walk, you will pass the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona’s circa 1848 opera house, gutted by a fire in 1994 and since rebuilt. Close by is the Barrio Gothic (The Gothic Quarter) with its winding streets, busy squares, small cafes and ancient structures. The city began here as the Roman settlement, Barcino and the old Roman main roads go through the area today. Most of the preserved monuments date from the 14th and 15 centuries, when Barcelona was a major maritime power.

It is easy to lose yourself in the Bario with its many narrow and winding streets, but once you locate the Cathedral of Santa Eulalia (13th to 15th centuries) everything makes sense. Boutiques, antique shops and artisan galleries are plentiful. It’s best known attractions include the Picasso Museum and the Santa Maria del Mar cathedral, one of many cathedrals worth inspecting in Barcelona. Built between 1329 and 1383, its simple lines and sophisticated elegance stands in contrast to Barcelona’s mostly ornate and Gaudi architecture.

— Ray Chatelin, Travel Writers’ Tales’