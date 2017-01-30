Treatment centres need standardized regulations

Editor:

Re: The recommendations made at a coroner’s inquest investigating the March 2016 death in a Sunshine Coast treatment centre of Brandon Jansen, who was addicted to fentanyl:

I would strongly urge our health ministry to implement standardized regulations for the operation of addiction and substance-abuse treatment centres. This needs to include a requirement for professionally trained staff to be actively involved in patient treatment. Folks with lived experience have valuable knowledge and skills, but this needs to be partnered with education and recovery longevity.

A licensing system needs to be in place.

The regulation of these centres needs to include a standardized measurement of outcomes. I find it difficult to find out on what these centres base their success percentages. What is a success — someone who completes treatment, but may return to using three days after they have graduated? What is counted as a failure? Is a death in treatment a failure? Or did they just not complete treatment? Remember, these centres are businesses. Success numbers draw clients.

The opioid crisis has added to the demands on treatment centres. Many treatment facilities do not take addicts on suboxone or methadone as this requires more work and expense. In addition, they are so abstinence-based that they will not consider clients on a drug designed for treatment.

When families and/or addicts are choosing a treatment centre, they need to do their homework. Ask questions, look at staff qualifications, look at policies on replacement drug and read rules and regulations.

If red flags come up, deal with them prior to paying or entering the facility. Most addicts enter a facility at a critical point in their disease. Their admission is voluntary and they are free to leave at any time. In theory, they are choosing to be there — unlike jail.

By the very nature of addiction, these are folks who have spent much of their time seeking drugs. It is their desire to stop, partnered with the skilled help of treatment professionals, that will lead them to recovery. When this time occurs, all our addicts need access to regulated, standardized treatment in facilities that are inspected, licensed and monitored.

I have had experience with some very good, professional treatment centres and some that are substandard. We have a standard for patient care in other areas of health-care system and our family members and others suffering from addictions and substance abuse deserve the same standardized quality of care.

Penny Douglas

Kamloops