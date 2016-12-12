TREC students serving meals to homeless

The Girls Group at Twin Rivers Education Centre (TREC) in Brocklehurst will be busy in the kitchen on Tuesday.

Students will be at Mount Paul United Church at 140 Laburnum St. on the North Shore, serving chili and buns to the homeless — and anybody else who might need a warm meal on a day when the temperature is not expected to get much warmer than -12 C.

The students will be handing out the lunch meal between noon and 1:30 p.m.

TREC is an alternate-dducation program for students between 14 and 19 years of age.