Trending: Bon Iver, Westworld, Accused, Bachelor fantasy league

Welcome to Trending, where KTW highlights an eclectic mix of offerings we think will be of interest to our readers. From podcasts and books to flicks and music, Trending is here to introduce you to new experiences — or help you revisit a cherished memory.

22, A Million: Bon Iver’s latest album

With the recent release of Bon Iver’s 22, A Million, I’m enthralled by a few songs. When it dropped in the fall, it had been five years since the indie group’s last album. In a statement on the band’s website, it is described as “part love letter, part final resting place of two decades of searching for self-understanding like a religion. And the inner-resolution of maybe never find that understanding.”

I get an experimental Trent Reznor vibe for some of the tracks, which are slightly out there for me, but 00000 Million, 8(circle) and 29 #Strafford APTS are on play and repeat. Check them out on Spotify, Google Play and Apple Music.

— Jessica Wallace

Westworld: Binge-worthy HBO show

It’s a television show that makes me grateful for advancements in technology allowing me to pause and rewind — just to figure out what the heck just happened. Westworld — not to be mistaken for Westwold, the small town southeast of Kamloops — is part sci-fi, part western, part wacky Anthony Hopkins.

The premise of the show, which just wrapped up its first season, is the inner workings of an amusement park for adults that allows guests to experience a real-life western complete with robots real enough to kill and have sex. Things get interesting when the robots begin to realize what’s going on.

In true HBO fashion, it’s a high-quality production complete with a star-studded cast such as Hopkins (the brains behind the park), Evan Rachel Wood (a robot), Luke Hemsworth (park security) and Ed Harris (park guest).

Rotten Tomatoes gives it 89 per cent on its so-called Tomatometer and the audience scored it even higher at 92 per cent.

I binge-watched the 10 episodes via OnDemand and look forward to another season of pausing and rewinding, since the show has apparently been renewed for season two to be released next year.

— Jessica Wallace

Accused: Liked Serial? You’ll love this

Lovers of true-crime stories are missing out if they aren’t listening to podcasts. One that topped iTunes charts was Accused: The unsolved murder of Elizabeth Andes. Andes was found brutally murdered in her Ohio apartment in 1976. Her boyfriend was charged and acquitted, and police never searched further, but Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Amber Hunt revisits the case in great detail in Accused.

Any podcast of this nature is inevitably compared to Serial, which dominated headlines in 2014. But Accused, the first podcast produced by the Enquirer, rises to the challenge. It’s format is very similar — interviews with friends and family, tracking down old acquaintances, cops and even suspects.

Accused aired in 2016, which means you can binge listen, like I did.

— Jessica Klymchuk

Bachelor fantasy league: A sport of a different sort

I’m not a fan of the Bachelor but, when a group of my friends joined a fantasy league dedicated to the reality-television series, I couldn’t help but join in the friendly competition. Who will Nick take on a group date? Who will make it to the final four? Who really cares, but these are some of the questions asked in advance of episodes airing.

ESPN added Bachelor to it’s myriad sports fantasy leagues available on its smartphone app and, having never been part of the popular online sports pastime, it’s fun to take part.

Just to be clear, I think the show is awful. Gross, degrading, downright ridiculous — I have several other choice words. But, as ESPN boasts, “Guilty pleasure? Play now.”

Download the ESPN Fantasy app and search for “The Bachelor Fantasy League” to join.

— Jessica Wallace