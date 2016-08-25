Trending now: On Writing, Last Chance U, Amy Schumer and Sausage Party

Welcome to Trending, KTW’s page on which we highlight an eclectic mix of offerings we think will be of interest to our readers. From podcasts and books to flicks and music, Trending is here to introduce you to new experiences — or help you revisit a cherished memory.

Book: On Writing: A memoir of the craft

I can’t say enough about Stephen King’s On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft. Part auto-biography and part advice, it should be on the reading list in English classes everywhere. Call me biased.

It is not an overstatement to say I loved this book and couldn’t put it down. I hadn’t thought of myself as a King fan before, but On Writing sent me down a rabbit hole. Many more movies I realized were based on his writing. In fact, he has a borderline incestuous relationship with Hollywood. You probably know Carrie, The Shining, Pet Semetery and Cujo. But did you know The Shawshank Redemption, Secret Window and The Green Mile come from his work, as well? Call me naive, but damn — so cool. I digress.

The book is quite a bit older, so you might have already read it, but if not I recommend it. It is insight into King’s success and a practical writing guide that’s breezier than Strunk and White’s. All in all, On Writing is helpful to aspiring writers of all levels and a plain good read.

— Jessica Wallace

Show: Last Chance U

I had low expectations for Netflix’s Last Chance U, when I first turned it on to kill an hour. But what started as nothing more than background noise ended with me binge-watching the entire six-episode series in one weekend.

A documentary series following the Lions football club at East Mississippi Community College, Last Chance U is a show in the vein of similar behind-the-scenes franchises like HBO’s 24/7 and Hard Knocks. It gives viewers an all-access pass into the inner-workings of the three-time National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national champion Lions, the realities of collegiate sport and the importance of the team on the campus in Scooba, Miss., a town of little more than 600 people.

But the series is about more than just football. For much of the Lions’ roster, their tenure at East Mississippi marks what could be their last chance at both a football career and an education. The Lions specialize in rehabilitating players, whose tenures at Division 1 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) schools were either cut short or never started because of behavioural and academic issues.

As entertaining as it is to have a window into the inner-workings of a collegiate sports team, following along with all the personalities on the Lions was what kept me watching until the end. One of Netflix’s first forays into the sporting world, Last Chance U doesn’t disappoint.

— Adam Williams

Comedian: Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo came out last fall but, having just checked it out, I’d recommend it for a good laugh. The HBO special is still available on demand. You can probably stream it online for free somewhere. It isn’t exactly kid friendly, so save it for a night when the kids are in bed.

Schumer’s topics are feminist in nature — she jokes about things like dieting and sex — and her modern voice is refreshing. I’ll provide one teaser without giving it all away. In riffing on a nutty diet plan the American comedian was given by a personal trainer, she said: “He’s like, OK, here’s your new diet. So for breakfast, you’ll have a smoothie. Then for lunch, you’ll journal about that smoothie. And then you put a peanut under your pillow and you hope you dream about pizza.”

OK, maybe you didn’t laugh but it all comes with her sassy delivery.

Creator of her own show, Schumer writes, produces and stars in Inside Amy Schumer. Her book, The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo, just came out on Aug. 16 and I’m already a quarter way through it after watching the one-hour stand-up show. So far, it’s not as funny as her comedy special, but she does stay true to her voice. You can hear her sassy delivery even when she’s oversharing stories about her stuffed animal collection. Things you never thought you’d know about a person.

— Jessica Wallace

Movie: Sausage Party

I’m pretty sure Seth Rogen cooked up Sausage Party while stoned. Just a theory, after recently watching the adult animated movie. The premise is this: food is alive in an alternate dimension and humans are oblivious. Bagels, buns, sausages and all the food groups walk, talk, think and feel. They also cuss, get high and have sex — living up to the “party” in its name.

I’m still not entirely sure how I feel about this movie. It’s clever at times but I thought it’d be a bit funnier. I’m also still slightly traumatized from more than a couple of its scenes. (I won’t be eating some foods anytime soon.)

Rated 18A, one review called it “raunchy” — pretty accurate. Check it out with a good sense of humour — but don’t say I didn’t warn you.

— Jessica Wallace