Trews to return for show Nov. 8

The Trews are coming back to Kamloops for a show on Nov. 8 at Cactus Jack’s Night Club, 130 Fifth Ave. The group played at the same venue two years ago to a packed house (above). This year’s tour is a celebration of the band’s 13 years of making music, with 16 Top 10 rock radio singles, two gold-certified albums and several shelves-worth of awards.

The band, with lead vocalist and guitarist Colin MacDonald, lead guitarist John-Angus MacDonald, bassist Jack Syperek and drummer Gavin Moure, has performed more than 1,000 shows worldwide on its own and opened for many other bands. The tour, Time Capsule, is supporting the band’s new release of the same name, an album described as a nod to a career that includes in its 20 tracks some of the biggest hits, fan favourites and four new songs.