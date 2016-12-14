Trial for accused in shooting near Celista

A Shuswap man facing charges stemming from a deadly shootout near Celista will stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Charges against Richard Allen Williams include attempted murder with a firearm, discharging a firearm with the intent to wound, assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, break and enter and wearing a mask while committing an offence.

The 60-year-old has been in custody since his arrest on Feb. 11, four days after a shooting incident that sent three men to hospital — two in critical condition.

Five days after the incident, Mounties issued a press release saying one of the victims had died.

Following the shooting, RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said the incident was not random and the people involved were known to each other.

Williams is not accused of firing a fatal shot.

His preliminary inquiry had been scheduled to begin on yesterday in Kamloops provincial court, but defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen committed Williams to trial in B.C. Supreme Court before it began.

Jensen said Williams may apply for bail.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey ordered a technical suitability report be completed on the rural property where Williams would live to determine whether the home could be outfitted for electronic monitoring.

Williams will make his first appearance in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.