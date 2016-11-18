Triathlon B.C. workshop this weekend

The Kamloops Triathlon Club will play host to a Triathlon B.C. Workshop on Saturday.

The workshop will be held at the Kamloops Sports Council office on Lorne Street from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Troyce Beglaw and Randy Sparrow, head Triathlon B.C. officials, will lead an interactive Provincial Technical Officials course in Kamloops at no charge.

The goals of the course include introduction to competition rules and their application, how to interpret rules and exclusive mentorship.

A $35 Triathlon B.C. membership is required.

Please RSVP to confirm attendance. The club can be reached at kamloopstriathlonclub@gmail.com.