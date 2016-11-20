Trio pepper-sprayed, SUV stolen by purported interested buyer

A couple selling their vehicle were pepper-sprayed and had their SUV stolen by a man who met them on the pretence of possibly buying the ride.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Cheryl Bush said the carjacking took place at 10:10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Columbia Place Shopping Centre in Sahali the strip mall anchored by Save-On-Foods.

Bush said the husband was showing the SUV to the purported buyer while the wife chatted with a friend who had come along. Then, as the husband, wife and friend talked, the suspect suddenly pepper-sprayed the trio, stole the vehicle and raced off.

The three victims were treated at the scene for the effects of the pepper spray.

Police are looking for a silver 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe, with B.C. licence plate 958 ATP attached.

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).