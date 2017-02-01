TRU arts alum to speak on Latin American mining issues

A graduate of Thompson Rivers University will speak at the school on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Jeff Webber’s lecture, based on his book — Blood of Extraction: Canadian Imperialism in Latin America — will take place at 6:30 p.m. in room 262 of the Arts and Education Building.

The talk is co-sponsored by the university’s faculty of arts and department of philosophy, history and politics.

Co-authored with Todd Gordon, Blood of Extraction examines the increasing presence of Canadian mining companies in Latin America and the environmental and human-rights abuses that have occurred as a result.

Rooted in thousands of pages of Access to Information documents and dozens of interviews carried out throughout Latin America, Gordon and Webber follow the money. They illustrate the myriad ways Canadian-based multinational corporations, backed by the Canadian state, have developed extensive economic interests in Latin America over the last two decades at the expense of Latin American people and the environment.

Latin American communities affected by Canadian resource extraction are now organized into hundreds of opposition movements, from Mexico to Argentina, and the authors illustrate the strategies used by the Canadian state to silence this resistance and advance corporate interests.

Webber is a senior Lecturer at Queen Mary University of London. His book is for sale from the TRU Bookstore and will be available for purchase and signing at the event on Feb. 2.

