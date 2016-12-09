TRU, Barber estate continue to spar over $1.3 million

Lawyers for Thompson Rivers University and family members of Ike Barber’s estate are each filing opposing applications as a lawsuit seeking nearly $1.3 million grinds its way through B.C. Supreme Court.

TRU originally filed a statement of claim in 2014, seeking nearly $1.3 million from Barber’s heirs — the bulk of the $1.5 million pledged by the philanthropist in return for his name on a signature campus building.

The university invited Barber to the opening of its pithouse-themed lecture theatre in 2010 after announcing he would contribute $1.5 million to the Brown Family House of Learning, which includes the Irving K. Barber Centre.

It is the largest in-the-round lecture theatre in the province.

Barber died in April 2012.

This year, both lawyers for the university and those acting for his heirs have filed opposing motions, with the family continuing to claim there are no assets remaining in the estate.

“Mr. Barber agreed to make certain charitable donations over time,” according to documents filed in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this year by the Barber heirs.

“Mr. Barber’s estate has no assets and was not probated. Mr. Barber’s estate has no ability to make the remaining payments under the Pledge Agreement.”

But TRU, using publicly available records, claims as much as $45 million existed in shares of Slocan Forest Products and Canfor Corp. after creation of the Barber family trust in early 2003.

According to the most recent filings, Barber’s family claims the joint spousal trust for Ike and his wife Jean was created for legitimate tax-planning purposes. The remaining assets of the trust were distributed to family members after Ike and Jean died.

But TRU claims Barber’s heirs and representatives are withholding documents and failed to show up for an examination for discovery, used in civil courts to obtain information from witnesses before trial.

A hearing is scheduled next month in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on some of the issues. Barber’s heirs have filed an application to dismiss the lawsuit. None of the claims have been heard or proven in court.

Barber was a legendary philanthropist who founded Slocan Forest Products.

He attended the University of B.C., where he trained as a forester after serving in the Second World War.

Prior to the TRU donation, Barber gave $10 million to University of B.C.’s Okanagan campus and $2.5 million to Kwantlen Polytechnic University in Surrey.