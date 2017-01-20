TRU Business Kickstart Series: The robots are coming

A Ryerson University business professor who is one of the country’s pre-eminent experts on start-ups and venture capital has a message for students he will be speaking to in Kamloops on Monday, Jan. 23.

The robots are not only coming after manufacturing jobs, they’ve got their sights set on the professions eyed by some of those students after graduation.

Sean Wise, who hosts The Naked Entrepreneur on the Oprah Winfrey Network after being a consultant with CBC‘s Dragons’ Den, said the professions, including law, were traditionally deemed as money in the bank and a job for life.

“I know that’s what my mother told me when I went to law school,” he told KTW. “We’re starting to see that profession eaten away.”

Wise will speak during the latest instalment of Thompson Rivers University’s Business Kickstart Series on Monday at 4 p.m. in the Mountain Room of the Campus Activity Centre.

He is working with 20 start-ups looking to replace or enhance some of the functions done by lawyers.

Machine learning and artificial intelligence will allow robots to do complex tasks, making the working world even more precarious for young people, Wise said. Where some may see alarm, he sees opportunity for entrepreneurs in an age in which business ideas are more easily tested.

“With little risk and venture capital, you can test your idea,” Wise said, contrasting that to decades ago.

In the 1990s, it may have cost $2 million to $5 million to get a new technology venture up and running — a requirement for serious venture capital connections.

By 2008, that cost had fallen to $500,000, something that could be funded by so-called angel investors, friends and family. Those costs were driven by costs of research and e-commerce.

“I tell students today they can launch businesses for under $5,000,” Wise said. “You don’t have to quit your day job, put the kids up for experiments or mortgage your home.”

There is also great flexibility today on where new technology firms can locate. While there are so-called superclusters in Vancouver, Toronto-Waterloo and Ottawa-Montreal, Wise said technology allows more opportunity to let people stay home.

“You can build a start-up anywhere that’s good for you,” he said.

Wise said he tells students to open their minds to creating their own opportunities.

“You need an entrepreneurial mindset. It’s neither bad nor good — it’s just a fact of life.”