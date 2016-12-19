TRU gets nod from BC Hydro for energy savings

TRU gets nod from BC Hydro for energy savings

By
Kamloops This Week
-
11
0
SHARE

A campaign to cut energy costs has led to about $500,000 in savings at Thompson Rivers University and recognition by BC Hydro for doing better than any other post-secondary institution in the province.

BC Hydro marketing manager Jim Nelson congratulated TRU and noted it had more energy savings as a percentage of total consumption than other institutions like it.

The program included replacing lights with LED technologies and building energy management best practices into the campus strategic sustainability plan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please login to leave a comment or to vote.

Click here to login