TRU grad wins cash for fish studies

A former Thompson Rivers University student has received a scholarship for research on steelhead and salmon in the Keogh River in Port Hardy. Colin Bailey has been awarded $1,500 from The Freshwater Fisheries Society.

Bailey graduated from TRU’s natural resource science degree program in 2015 and is pursuing a Masters degree at Simon Fraser University.

His studies have led him to research the relationship between salmon and steelhead, looking at steelhead population productivity, growth, behaviour and phenology.

“We can use these data to inform multi-species management, and potentially may be able to manage pink salmon escapements for the benefit of steelhead and their associated recreational fisheries,” Bailey said in a press release.

“This will potentially lead to more efficient use of resources to manage fish stocks jointly and with a better understanding of the impact on the whole ecosystem.”

Since 2008, the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. has awarded $48,000 in scholarships.