TRU hoops squads split in Manitoba

In what coach Scott Clark called a complete team effort, the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s basketball team won their first Canada West game of the year.

They wound up their first road swing of the young season with a 77-72 win over the host University of Manitoba Bisons on Saturday. That followed a 90-68 loss on Friday.

The WolfPack got 22 points and 17 rebounds from Volodymyr Iegorov and 22 points from Joe Davis. The Pack led 22-13 after the first quarter and were up 32-29 at the half.

TRU is now 1-3 on the season, while Manitoba is 2-2.

TRU will visit Edmonton next weekend for two games against the Golden Bears and will return home on Friday, Nov. 25, for an 8 p.m. game at the TCC against UBC-Okanagan. It will be the last home stand before the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, the WolfPack women’s basketball team split their first Canada West road swing of the season. After defeating the Manitoba Bisons 78-75 on Friday, the Pack fell 70-53 to Manitoba on Saturday.

It was the first victory for the Bisons this season. Both Manitoba and TRU have 1-3 records.

TRU was led by Shenise Sigsworth, who had 16 points. Emily Vilac added 11 points.

Thompson Rivers will visit the University of Alberta for two games next weekend (Nov. 18/19). The club’s next home game will be Friday, Nov. 25 on the Warner Rentals Court at the Tournament Capital Centre. Tip-off will be 6 p.m. against the UBC-Okanagan Heat.