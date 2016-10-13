TRU seeking $5M annually for engineering program

IN THE PHOTO: TRU President Alan Shaver speaks to the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon yesterday. Andrea Klassen/KTW

Thompson Rivers University is seeking another $5 million per year from the provincial government for an engineering degree program, president Alan Shaver told the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce yesterday. The degrees in information technology engineering — software, computer and electrical — were one of several asks Shaver put to the Chamber during its quarterly luncheon at TRU. TRU already offers students a two-year transfer program in engineering, which Shaver said is very popular with students.

“We have lots of evidence that we have a lot of demand for this type of program,” he said.

With funding, the school could begin offering third- and fourth-year courses within two years to about 300 students. Shaver said the university is already working with technology companies on how to shape the educational experience at TRU, which would include a mandatory work experience co-op.

Chamber members also heard the pitch for a $32-million building to house the university’s nursing program and other health-related programs.

Shaver said the new building, which is not yet funded, would add about 100 spaces to the nursing program, and make room for updated technology and training.

“We have one of the best nursing programs in Canada . . . ” he said. “But right now it’s in a very very cramped, old-fashioned space in the science building.”

Shaver said he hopes to see work on the building begin in about 18 months, if the university can raise the funds. The university has said it needs about $8 million from the province for the project to go ahead.

“We’re making this pitch to anybody who will listen,” said Shaver. “Particularly the provincial government.”

Beyond those two asks, the school is looking to raise $50 million before its 50th anniversary in 2020. Shaver said the Impact 50 campaign would be used to fund new research chairs and centres, student scholarships and bursaries and new buildings.