TRU service club raising funds to sponsor student refugee

The World University Service of Canada Club at Thompson Rivers University is holding a fundraising dinner on Wednesday, at Cascades Casino, 1555 Versatile Dr. in Aberdeen.

Money raised will be used to sponsor a student refugee. Tickets are $15 and are available by sending an email to wustru@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.

The menu is burger-based, but gluten-free and vegetarian options are available at an additional cost. Donations will also be accepted. They can be made online at tru.ca/forms/foundation/donate.