TRU sleep clinic accepting patients

Mr. Lidster was not well. The 70-year-old’s lips were blue — signs of cyanosis from inadequate oxygenation of his blood. His breath was raspy and he had a nasty cough. It wasn’t easy to speak as his breathing was so laboured. It was obvious his chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was not under control.

The challenge facing those gathered around his bedside, medical equipment nearby, was to figure out what was causing his condition and determine what they should do about it — just another day of learning for the respiratory therapy (RT) students at Thompson Rivers University.

Mr. Lidster didn’t mind how long it took the students to do their tests, analyze the results, consult with each other and determine the next steps to restore easy breathing to him, since he is a high-tech mannequin controlled by computer program to simulate virtually any medical condition students might one day face at work.

With test results in, X-rays done and information from Mr. Lidster obtained via computer, students Gurtej Purewal, Aman Gill and Traci Boss determined their patient had developed pneumonia. With his COPD, that was making it hard for him to breathe.

The students are pursuing a career they hadn’t considered when they started their university education. Instructor Heather Noyes said most who are studying respiratory therapy have other degrees.

Purewal, for example, said he didn’t know what an RT was two years ago, discovering it as he looked for better odds on an interesting job.

Student Bryana Thacker said many of her peers in the program were looking for a career in acute care “that is more hands-on.”

There are 80 students in each of the first and second years of the program, Noyes said. The third year is one devoted to clinical study only, with students placed in hospitals in Kelowna, Victoria and on the Coast. Royal Inland Hospital used to be involved, but is no longer.

Learning has come a long way from when Noyes was studying at Cariboo College.

Back then, she said, they didn’t have the kind of simulators — the program also has a baby-sized one to go along with neonatal RT courses — that give a close-to-reality-as-possible experience.

That’s only one part of the program. Students also work with people who might have sleep apnea or other respiratory issues. Classrooms are filled with equipment, from large boxes in which patients sit for a variety of breathe-in-breathe-out tests that measure lung volume to ambulatory blood-pressure monitoring to sleep studies and oral appliance consultations.

Practical experience is best, Aman said, “a good confidence-booster using the simulations and working with patients.”

The program is hoping to see more flesh-and-blood breathing patients engage with the students, providing them with unique real symptoms from which they can learn.

Student Lindsay Brown said the list of potential people who might benefit from their studies — while also helping the students learn — include people who have a history of snoring,

disrupted sleep, restless leg syndrome, headaches upon waking, exhaustion during the day, difficulty concentrating, forgetfulness or performance problems at work or school.

Even something as apparently unrelated as behaviour problems in children can be reviewed to determine if the underlying issue is a sleep disorder. People can refer themselves or ask their doctors to send them to the program.

The sleep clinic that focuses on apnea has a variety of monitoring devices people can use at home to record their sleep patterns. The students review the information gathered and provide information to the person and their physician. For more information, contact the centre in the faculty of science at 250-371-5952.