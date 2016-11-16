TRU student examining how climate change affects marine creatures

When Brianna Iwabuchi was in Grade 6, her teacher asked the class what each wanted to be when they grew up. She had an idea of her future plans, the Thompson Rivers University student said, because she loved lakes and animals and thought a career that combined the two would be perfect. She went to her computer, typed in the words “marine biology” — and her path was set.

“I knew that was what I wanted to be,” Iwabuchi said.

It was a journey that took her from her home in Edmonton to study at TRU, another decision made due to her research.

She began her science studies at Dalhousie University in Halifax, but wanted to pursue her master’s degree in biology at an institution where the classes were smaller and there was more opportunity for one-on-one learning.

She came across TRU professor Louis Gosselin, who also studies and teaches marine biology and who was associated with the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre on Vancouver Island. For Iwabuchi, it was the perfect mix; she could study at a smaller university and pursue her passion in the northwest Pacific region, what she called “a beautiful place to study.”

Now working on her masters’ degree thesis, Iwabuchi has spent the past two summers at the centre, although much of her time was spent driving from the ocean coast to the Strait of Georgia, ice pack-filled coolers in her trunk, to collect snails and barnacles to study. Her goal is to see how climate change affects the small invertebrate marine creatures.

The two locations were perfect, providing two distinct climates in which the snails and barnacles were living. On the Strait of Georgia coast, air and water temperatures were higher than on the Pacific Ocean side.

The salinity level — the amount of dissolved salt content — was much lower, the result of the fresh water entering the strait from mainland sources.

Iwabuchi could look at the same species from each side and then, back in the laboratory at the Bamfield Centre, manipulate them to see how they would react to warmer water or air and more or less salinity.

This was done to try to identify which would have a better chance of survival as the world’s climate continues to change.

Iwabuchi’s goal is to fill in a bit of what she calls a large knowledge gap in the climate-change discussion: “What will animals do when the big changes come around? Will they stay or move? Will they live or die?”

While she’s still crunching the data and working on her thesis paper, Iwabuchi said preliminary evidence shows those specimens from the eastern coast of the island could tolerate higher water and air temperatures, as well as lower salinity levels, better than those living in the ocean.

“It kind of gives you a bit of hope,” she said. “Life is pretty resilient.”