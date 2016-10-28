TRU student suing university alleging sub-par teaching standards

A Thompson Rivers University student who registered for classes in the fall is suing the university in provincial court, claiming instructors and materials were not up to standard.

Justin Gross of Lethbridge filed a notice of claim in small claims court.

He is seeking about $2,500 to compensate him for tuition and other fees.

Gross claims he registered for classes in fall this year “and confirmed that appropriate faculty would be teaching the classes.”

The lawsuit alleges students were instead given a junior instructor for required labs.

Gross said the university assured him the same quality of instruction would be offered, but claims it failed to deliver.

“After week four, I had experienced consistent contradictory and wrong information to questions posed during labs, which impacted my lab and class marks,” Gross said in his claim.

The university declined to comment on Gross’s lawsuit directly, but forwarded policy showing avenues for student appeals.

Students can withdraw from classes in the first two weeks and receive full refund of tuition.

After that date, based on “extenuating circumstances,” students can withdraw based on medical or other circumstances and receive tuition refunds, but they require documentation.

TRU provided statistics showing undergraduate students withdraw from, or fail to complete, individual classes about six per cent of the time.

Following his complaints, Gross claims TRU representatives stated, “I was potentially experiencing mental health issues,” alleging he was banned from attending classes.

The university has not yet filed a statement of defence.

None of the allegations have been heard or proven in court.