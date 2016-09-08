TRU students want you to Shine on at Save-On-Foods

One of the country’s largest post-secondary fundraisers is coming to Thompson Rivers University.

The Shinerama program began in 1960 in Ontario and, since then, has seen more than 35,000 students from 50 universities and colleges across the country raise money to help fund research into cystic fibrosis. To date, the program has raised about $26 million.

TRU’s students are calling their version of the fundraiser Shine Day and will be at the Sahali Save-On-Foods on Saturday, Sept. 17 with a barbecue, raffle tickets and donation bins.

It’s being organized by respiratory-therapy students Michaela Jyrkkanen and Shelby Ellis, who will be joined by several dozen other students to help establish the event in the city.

Money raised goes to Cystic Fibrosis Canada to its research and care programs. Shine Day runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.