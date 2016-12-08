TRU to unveil Paul’s Homework Centre

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Thompson Rivers University will remember one of its volunteers who continued to give back even as the end of his life neared.

The university’s learning centre, where homework help is available for secondary students, will be renamed Paul’s Homework Centre in honour of Paul Jubinville, who volunteered to help those coming to campus for help.

He was there every week, said Jane Horton, TRU’s university and employment Preparation chair, even as his eyesight failed and he found himself relying on a wheelchair.

Jubinville died earlier this year at age 24 of glioblastoma, a brain cancer, one month after receiving his degree from University of British Columbia-Okanagan.

Horton said Jubinville had a determination to help others in two of the tougher subjects — mathematics and physics — while battling the disease. He had tutored before and his parents suggested that might be something he should consider.

Horton said Jubinville was a strong math tutor who engaged the students who came in for help.

He attended Lloyd George elementary and South Kamloops secondary before heading off to university. The cancer was diagnosed on April 12, 2014. He died on April 12 of this year.

Horton is hoping to find more volunteers like Jubinville, people with a solid knowledge of a subject and a desire to help others learn about it. It might be a young student like him or a retired teacher — people with expertise, time to share it and an interest in helping secondary students progress.

The centre isn’t the only option for people looking for some help with their studies. Horton is also responsible for the university-preparation program that provides adult learners the chance to complete courses they need to be admitted to other programs at the university or to finish courses required for the B.C. Adult Graduation Diploma.

The employment and skills-training program is expanding. It’s creating a training lab for students in that stream to get enhanced experience as they learn the basics of working in the retail field.

There is also a life skills program for students with cognitive or other disabilities. The goal is to help them move toward independence, to reach their potential and to learn practical skills for everyday life.

Each has openings for the upcoming term, which begins in early January. For more information, contact Horton at jhorton@tru.ca, 250-828-5261 or 778-220-4527.