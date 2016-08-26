Trucker accused of multiple highway beatings of spouse following hockey argument

An Alberta truck driver accused of beating his girlfriend with a soup can over a period of hours in the cab of his rig as they drove through B.C. will have to wait until at least next month to learn his fate.

Ernie Horwath stood trial in Kamloops provincial court on Friday on one count of assault with a weapon.

His ex, who said she believed she was being “murdered,” was the Crown’s lone witness in the one-day trial. Court heard they were travelling from Vancouver to Edmonton on Dec. 30 when an argument over whether Western Hockey League players are paid athletes.

The woman told court she was suffering a migraine and trying to sleep in the truck’s bunk when Horwath pulled over and began to assault her.

“He came back and started hitting me, punching me,” she said. “Then he’d go back to his seat and drive some more.”

The woman said she was struck with a soup can multiple times and began to record the incident on her cellphone because she was scared for her life.

“I thought he would kill me and maybe someone would see the video,” she said.

Court was shown a video clip recorded on her phone. In it, she pans to her face, which appears bruised.

The woman said she called 911 from the bunk and was met by police at a gas station in Kamloops, where she jumped out of the still-moving truck in the parking lot.

Taking the stand in his own defence, Horwath denied beating his ex. He said she threw numerous food items at him while he drove — a can of coffee grounds, a jar of peanut butter and a can of soup.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Len Marchand reserved his decision until Sept. 19 at the earliest.