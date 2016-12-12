Trudeau can’t walk the walk

Editor:

Regarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal party: First, there was a wedding, followed by a honeymoon. Now most of us can’t wait for the divorce. Enough is enough.

I thought we got rid of a 10-year plague — the Liberal Party in Canada — but it’s back. Four years is a long time to be in power and dictators come in different shades.

I was brought up to be honest and direct with people as my dad once told me, “You can lock up a thief, but never a liar.”

I have been paying attention to Trudeau and his henchmen and they are not much different from the Stephen Harper regime.

I had a lot of respect for Pierre Trudeau. Over time, he gained my respect. Justin Trudeau, however, has the attitude that respect comes with a title — that’s not the way it is; one has to earn it.

It appears most of the elder Trudeau’s good traits did not rub off on his son, who took on the big responsibility of running Canada, but can’t walk the walk.

Yes, he is his father’s son, but far from being the achiever of Pierre.

G.F. Johnston

Kamloops