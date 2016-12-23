Trump-Hitler cartoon hits the mark

Editor:

Thank you for publishing Ingrid Rice’s editorial cartoon of Dec. 13 comparing Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

While those tyrants had much longer political careers leading to their dictatorships (and, some would say, were therefore more “qualified”), the aspects of Trump’s rise, such as demonizing specific groups, exaggerated or invented claims (lies) and (to some of us) preposterous tough-guy talk, sound a lot like our history lessons.

Trump made a point of encouraging bad behaviour (roughing up protesters, etc.) at his rallies.

Chris Alexander, a Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender, first said he was “uncomfortable” with “lock her up!” chants when he mentioned Alberta Premier Rachel Notley during a speech to party faithful.

But he was still shown smiling and nodding to the beat of the chant that was far too loud and went on far too long.

I hope the several worst (most extreme) of Conservative candidates will not be given undue attention in the coming months while they cater to the hard right (and please don’t call them alt-right, for they are not benign nor cute).

They would distinguish themselves from a large field by strong candidates, as Trump did.

The U.S. president-elect built his victory on provoking fear and making astonishing and outlandish remarks.

I look forward instead to rational discourse in the coming months in Canada.

Linda Rightmire

Chase