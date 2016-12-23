Trump-Hitler cartoon hits the mark

Editor:
Thank you for publishing Ingrid Rice’s editorial cartoon of Dec. 13 comparing Donald Trump with Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.
While those tyrants had much longer political careers leading to their dictatorships (and, some would say, were therefore more “qualified”), the aspects of Trump’s rise, such as demonizing specific groups, exaggerated or invented claims (lies) and (to some of us) preposterous tough-guy talk, sound a lot like our history lessons.
Trump made a point of encouraging bad behaviour (roughing up protesters, etc.) at his rallies.
Chris Alexander, a Conservative Party of Canada leadership contender, first said he was “uncomfortable” with “lock her up!” chants when he mentioned Alberta Premier Rachel Notley during a speech to party faithful.
But he was still shown smiling and nodding to the beat of the chant that was far too loud and went on far too long.
I hope the several worst (most extreme) of Conservative candidates will not be given undue attention in the coming months while they cater to the hard right (and please don’t call them alt-right, for they are not benign nor cute).
They would distinguish themselves from a large field by strong candidates, as Trump did.
The U.S. president-elect built his victory on provoking fear and making astonishing and outlandish remarks.
I look forward instead to rational discourse in the coming months in Canada.
Linda Rightmire
Chase
I don’t fear Trump anywhere near as much as I fear the people who voted for him. There is nothing more dangerous than an ignorant, powerful electorate.
I see she didn’t say a word about the corrupt Clinton’s. Tell us how when Bill left the White House a half million in debt and they are now worth about 200 mill ? Speaking of “corrupt”, why haven’t the IRS, Treasury, Justice Dept, CIA / FBI been tasked with investigating all those claims against them ? Wonder WHY Trump got elected….despite the proven collusion between the Clintons & the media, all lined up against him ?….because the rank & file US voters were tired of being screwed over by a corrupt system and fed up with being told how to vote by the progressive left, the blatantly partisan media, all those Hollywood Hippie-crites…et al. Did you see what their reaction was and still is….following the election ?….they are behaving like snotty-nosed, spoiled brats who didn’t get their way….boo freakin’ hoo. It’s the same way Little Justin’s awestruck supporters are now acting whenever he breaks another promise. Canadian voters aren’t too far behind our ‘Murican counterparts and we’ll see the effects of that next election. The Left has had a free rein for too long now and the right is starting to (finally) push back. I said….wayyyyyy back when Trump first started to “shock” people….”he knows exactly what he’s doing and what buttons to push….he is crazy like a fox”….guess what ?….right again, Snuffy. As for Ingrid Rice….she’s nothing more than a rad-fem bee-yatch who has nothing of value to add. She’d be a natural for the Georgia Strait….a fine left wing rag. BUT…i guess some people still don’t get the fact that what a politician SAYS he’ll do, during the campaign and what they actually do after being elected….are often opposite of each other. Live and hopefully, learn, boys ‘n girls.
50 millions, 200 millions…what would you know about the truthfulness of someone else’s finances? You are not privy to mine and I am not privy to yours and there are plentiful of ways to disguise…do not confuse you pettiness and crassness with rational nor creative discourse.
To be honest I did not see the cartoon., but I don’t need to see it to understand that only ignorant people will believe it. Snuffy I find your comment very interesting in the fact that you blame the left for the ills of humanity when in fact it was the right wing that brought Hitler and Stalin into power. If you don’t know that, just ask me and I will tell you about it.
You are bang on the Clintons but they are not left wingers because in the US of AAA there are no political parties that are left wing.. Democrats and the Republicans are Raul and his brother Fidel. Don’t get me wrong I love Fidel.
Trump has been vilified just like Putin., and if you don’t know why speak up and I will tell you why USA is no longer a dog in the fight.
Same old fear mongering we all heard when Bush won…Yawn… The SJW crowd needs to move on….