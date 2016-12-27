Trump is not Stalin nor Hitler

Editor:

I read with interest Linda Rightmire’s letter of Dec. 23 (‘Trump cartoon hits the mark’) comparing Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

I’m not a Trump fan, but if I were American, I would have voted for him to keep the corrupt Clintons out, but comparisons to Hitler and Stalin border on the ridiculous.

To compare anyone to those two horrible human beings is simply wrong. They were murderers.

No one can change the election results, so, as is so often said, “wait and see” applies in this situation. One thing is certain: the stale U.S. government system, which is a mess, will change, hopefully for the better.

D. Johnston

Mesa, Ariz.